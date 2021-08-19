Transcript for Haitians in desperate need after earthquake, tropical storm

And Haiti he's facing multiple crises after a deadly seven point two magnitude earthquake rocked the island over the weekend. More than 2000. People are now estimated to be dead and thousands more have been injured or left homeless. Search and rescue efforts have been hampered by tropical storm grace bringing heavy rain and flooding. All this just weeks after the assassination of presidential nom always chief national correspondent Matt Gutman is in Port Au Prince with the latest on the recovery. Hospitals guided by the quake are filled with patients many of them intense or hallways. The Coast Guard men of backing over a hundred patients but even today those injured in the quake continued arriving at the heart to thank for your neck hurt. This is whether patients who continues to trickle in to hospitals like this survivors of the earthquake GS it double pelvic fracture. Who have been suffering for days without medical care. I just 36 hours after tropical storm grace plowed through here he's quake victims getting soaked as they waited for care and hospital. Hundreds of others hunkering down in the soccer field amid downpours bringing up to fifteen inches of rain. I'd probably how ma'am it's not good here by the coast. My home was destroyed. I have nothing nothing to used to sleep look there's a lot of children here I really have nothing. But many chose to ride it out closer to their and livable homes. Sarah and her extended family had been staying outside and do this leak he talked. And I asked them why they were smiling. They answered because the relied. The storm turning creeks into rivers of mud. Home with the region. The following morning we went back to check on Sarah and her family this is what's left of the TARP that they were under earlier obviously. Duck down the winds from that storm rattling the bus all night long making it impossible to sleep they tell us they have no clothes other than what they're wearing. Everything else is what from the storms and many here who are already feeling forgotten. And Matt Gutman joins me live now from Port Au Prince Haiti with more on this Matt what do you think people there need the most right now how can people watching this help. People to put it bluntly he'd like. Anything Diane. They need tarps that need water they need Madison. They need food and in many of these areas. Rescuers have not been able to access them because roads are completely impassable still. So it has been incredibly difficult for many people to try to even help. The people who are in need and what was shocking is that he shot in the peace people are still coming into the hospitals with. Serious fractures. Needing significant and critical medical care that they haven't been able to get so far. What has been stunning is the lack of government access out there as well we saw. One fire brigade doing search and rescue the entire time we were out there in the affected so it and that is very very disturbing. The people we spoke to said they are getting literally no help. They will use anything they can get if people do want to help against you know credited charities from the US or NGOs that are on the ground and helping. Is the way to go if you're watching this in America. And send money so they can by tarps water food and medicine to help the people out here the need here is absolutely desperate Diane. Ryan Mack Batman in Haiti thanks Matt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.