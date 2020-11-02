New Hampshire primary, Westminster Dog Show, coronavirus: World in Photos, Feb. 11

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:49 | 02/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New Hampshire primary, Westminster Dog Show, coronavirus: World in Photos, Feb. 11
Yeah. A it. Yeah. And okay. And okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68913271","title":"New Hampshire primary, Westminster Dog Show, coronavirus: World in Photos, Feb. 11","url":"/International/video/hampshire-primary-westminster-dog-show-coronavirus-world-photos-68913271"}