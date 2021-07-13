Handlers care for bear cub before releasing it back to the wild

More
Handlers in Islamabad, Pakistan, are preparing to release Daboo the bear cub back into the wild by teaching him how to find food.
1:11 | 07/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Handlers care for bear cub before releasing it back to the wild
Okay. Okay you know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"Handlers in Islamabad, Pakistan, are preparing to release Daboo the bear cub back into the wild by teaching him how to find food.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78828732","title":"Handlers care for bear cub before releasing it back to the wild","url":"/International/video/handlers-care-bear-cub-releasing-back-wild-78828732"}