Hardline candidate expected to win Iran's presidential election

More
ABC News’ Martha Raddatz reports from Tehran, where many Iranians believe the election results have already been determined, as the country also grapples with a crippled economy.
5:19 | 06/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hardline candidate expected to win Iran's presidential election

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:19","description":"ABC News’ Martha Raddatz reports from Tehran, where many Iranians believe the election results have already been determined, as the country also grapples with a crippled economy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78369295","title":"Hardline candidate expected to win Iran's presidential election","url":"/International/video/hardline-candidate-expected-win-irans-presidential-election-78369295"}