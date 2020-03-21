Head of emergency care in Italy describes COVID-19 as worse than the flu

The doctor likened coronavirus to a “very severe pneumonia” with thousands of volunteer student doctors being rushed in, and an American relief group has airlifted a field hospital to the region.
3:47 | 03/21/20

