Transcript for Health care professionals continue working despite shortages of protective gear

And mad tuchman now joins us live with more of pursing his shocking is that they said their out of highland home but. Well let's talk about testing here in California governor told you that they are the wait for a result I think he says 60000. Testing war still waiting to get results he called alarming so what's the state doing to try to change that. Well let's just get to that alarming part that means that there are probably thousands of patients out there who are covad positive. Who might be out in the public still. They are trying to get testing in more cities. But the problem is there is no centralized testing regiment in regime in the whole state so it's county by county to give me an example. LA had. Zero testing by the county. Over the past week. Now it's up to 2000 a day they hope to get up to 101000 a day next week but again the issue is that lag time right now taking seven to twelve days. They need to get it down its 44 hours to 48 hours for to actually make a difference Lindsay all right Matt Gutman our thanks to you.

