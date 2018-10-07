Helicopter pilot records himself dangling above volcano

This very brave helicopter pilot shot video of himself dangling from a zipline over Vanuatu's Ambrym volcano.
0:31 | 07/10/18

Transcript for Helicopter pilot records himself dangling above volcano

