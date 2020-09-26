Helsinki airport introduces coronavirus sniffing dogs

More
Trained sniffer dogs have been deployed at Finland's main international airport as part of a trial program that aims to detect COVID-19-infected passengers.
1:06 | 09/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Helsinki airport introduces coronavirus sniffing dogs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"Trained sniffer dogs have been deployed at Finland's main international airport as part of a trial program that aims to detect COVID-19-infected passengers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73265675","title":"Helsinki airport introduces coronavirus sniffing dogs","url":"/International/video/helsinki-airport-introduces-coronavirus-sniffing-dogs-73265675"}