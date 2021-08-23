-
Now Playing: Kabul evacuations, Haiti earthquake, California wildfire: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Haiti struggles, school opens, Afghans flee the Taliban: World in Photos, Aug. 19
-
Now Playing: Soldiers assist evacuations at Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: Changing of the Guard returns to Buckingham Palace
-
Now Playing: US expanding Kabul airport security perimeter
-
Now Playing: Major airlines to assist in transport of Afghanistan evacuees
-
Now Playing: Biden: 11K people evacuated from Kabul over weekend
-
Now Playing: Man exchanges dumbbells for dachshunds
-
Now Playing: Race to evacuate Kabul intensifies
-
Now Playing: Biden provides updates on evacuations from Kabul
-
Now Playing: 'I was wrong' to boost U.S. troops to build Afghan army: Fmr. Joint Chiefs chair
-
Now Playing: US evacuations underway, conditions deteriorating outside Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: President Biden 'isn't taking responsibility' for Afghanistan chaos: Terry Moran
-
Now Playing: Lloyd Austin defends administration's handling of situation in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Mounting pressure on Biden administration for evacuation efforts in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Security concerns at Kabul airport as Americans and Afghans try to evacuate
-
Now Playing: US should be doing 'everything possible' to evacuate Americans safely: Ernst
-
Now Playing: 'Nobody predicted' Afghan government would fall in 11 days: Defense Sec. Austin
-
Now Playing: Americans warned to avoid Kabul airport unless specifically instructed