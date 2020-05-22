A herd of rescue donkeys run through an English field

More
They gleefully stampeded through a farm in Devon, England.
0:45 | 05/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A herd of rescue donkeys run through an English field
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"They gleefully stampeded through a farm in Devon, England.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70834421","title":"A herd of rescue donkeys run through an English field","url":"/International/video/herd-rescue-donkeys-run-english-field-70834421"}