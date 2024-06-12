Hezbollah hits Israel with forceful attack

The Iran-backed terrorist organization struck Israel after one of its top military commanders was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Khaled Elgindy of the Middle East Institute joins the show.

June 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live