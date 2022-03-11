'Very high' risk of US-China conflict without 'guardrails': Former Australia leader

Former prime minister of Australia Kevin Rudd discusses his new book, "The Avoidable War" on how to avoid the dangers of a catastrophic conflict between the U.S. and China.

