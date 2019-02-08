Hijab-wearing teen jockey makes history at famed racecourse

This teenager made history as the first British jockey to compete in a major event wearing a hijab, winning a "fairytale" victory at the famed Goodwood racecourse.
0:54 | 08/02/19

