Now Playing: Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully re-launches rocket

Now Playing: Mysterious SpaceX launch confounds LA residents

Now Playing: Historic announcement from SpaceX

Now Playing: Duchess Meghan helps launch a cookbook for charity

Now Playing: Dogs rescued from Hurricane Florence flooding, a message of hope: World in Photos

Now Playing: Sewing needles found in strawberries as consumers advised to cut fruit before eating

Now Playing: Powerful typhoon hits Philippines

Now Playing: Hurricane Florence, kite festival, 9/11 memorial: World in Photos

Now Playing: Russia 'war games' grand finale

Now Playing: Bracing for Hurricane Florence, migrations, Jimmy Carter: World in Photos

Now Playing: US Catholic Church leaders meet with Pope at Vatican

Now Playing: Family member speaks out on mother, child attacked by giraffe

Now Playing: Pope Francis calls for a summit to address clergy abuse

Now Playing: Humanitarian crisis in Syria

Now Playing: In case you missed it: Meghan Markle's rescue dog has his own book

Now Playing: Indian festivals, 'Tribute in Light,' and Hurricane prep: World in Photos

Now Playing: Russia holds largest military exercises since the Cold War

Now Playing: Flying with the US Navy as it keeps tabs on China over the South China Sea

Now Playing: Russia holding largest war games in its history