Transcript for Historic protests in Belarus

The president about rose Alexandra Lukashenko is standing his ground saying the government will never fall even as thousands of protesters demand his resignation. Yesterday's protest was the largest in the country's history tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the nation's capital of Minsk. And there are expected to return today ABC's Patrick Crable is there good morning Patrick. Good morning Diane yes amazing scenes of a 100000. People. Flooded into the sensor of Minsk on Sunday Bolton minding the president Alexander Lukashenko has spent time. Is the biggest political demonstration in the country's history euphoria it through the night. People really seem to believe that they are close now to toppling a leader he's been in power for 26 years night. Can see that people have back out behind me today already. Demonstrating outside state television demining essentially that it be turned off. Eyes on the Lukashenko though is still very much in he's now it seems suggested that the opposition joined him. In negotiations over the country's constitution. And then off to that he suggested perhaps he could leave. But there's a very big question over how serious that proposal is when we towards a vehicle hit one of the big anxieties is now will Russia intervened. Diane. They question their Patrick thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.