Transcript for Hong Kong protester shot by police during demonstrations

Overseas violent clashes are escalating in Hong Kong where police are now firing on demonstrators new video shows a police officer appearing to shoot. A young protests are. In the chest the condition of that protestor is still unclear. Today China is celebrating its national day protesters and used the occasion to call for China's Communist Party to quote return power to the people.

