Transcript for Hong Kong protests continue to heat up

We move overseas to Hong Kong where millions of protesters have marched in the streets in the past few weeks. And in the latest wave of demonstrations. A group of protesters storming into and damaging a government building to protest. Are against a bill that would extradite criminals back. To mainland China bill lacy as encroaching on their autonomy is I want to bring in Fernando Chong he's a pro democracy legislator in Hong Kong. Fernando so first I wanna I want to ask you do you think the protesters. Storming into the government building undermines their cause. I don't think so though I am worry about it because it could be projected as. The campaign being violent. And that the quest from the people especially the young people. Seem to be it unreasonable not that they had stormed and vandalized the legislature but if it comes to do with it. But I have to explain that before this happens we have. Billions of people took to the street. Not getting any positive response from the cup. Only. The second. Great march when we had more than two million people came out of government. Refused to withdraw the bill completely. Now technically. They would only. Give us twelve working day. To resume the second meeting of the field. And that bill can be passed in the legislature because they're pro government and establishment people have the majority of the vote. And the pro democracy. Legislators. Outnumbered by them. So at any point in time if they do not withdraw completely. We are at risk of passing a bill that would endanger the personal. Liberty. And other types of freedom and even rule from all involved call. Yeah and Fernando I'm just for every one watching I just want you to quickly remind us. Of why this bill is causing so much outrage. What the bill itself without Malo. Mainland government to the rest any person. That they can provide. Evidence. On the prime across the medical. That on the surface there is sufficient evidence that they have commit that crime in the main that. No we know it. Thing can be faith in Maine that. And that virtually gives the power of the mainland regime. Red or freeze any person. At real. This is something that you don't want to see happen on call. I write Fernando tongue right there in Hong Kong thanks for joining us we appreciate everything.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.