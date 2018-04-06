Hong Kong set for vigil as US marks Tiananmen anniversary

More
Organizers of this year's vigil estimated that 150,000 people attended Monday's event, but Hong Kong police put the figure at 17,000.
1:00 | 06/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hong Kong set for vigil as US marks Tiananmen anniversary
When. There. For.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55644944,"title":"Hong Kong set for vigil as US marks Tiananmen anniversary","duration":"1:00","description":"Organizers of this year's vigil estimated that 150,000 people attended Monday's event, but Hong Kong police put the figure at 17,000.","url":"/International/video/hong-kong-set-vigil-us-marks-tiananmen-anniversary-55644944","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.