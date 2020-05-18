Horses, opera and balloon race: World in Photos, May 18

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 05/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Horses, opera and balloon race: World in Photos, May 18
Oh. Didn't. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70745469","title":"Horses, opera and balloon race: World in Photos, May 18","url":"/International/video/horses-opera-balloon-race-world-photos-18-70745469"}