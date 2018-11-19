Hot air balloon full of fireworks explodes over festival

At least nine injuries were reported at the annual Tazaungdaing Festival in Myanmar after a hot-air balloon packed with fireworks exploded, crashing to the ground where revelers were gathered.
0:51 | 11/19/18

