‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero convicted of terrorism in Rwandan court

ABC News&rsquo; Maggie Rulli reports on the terrorism conviction of Paul Rusesabagina, the inspiration behind the critically acclaimed film &ldquo;Hotel Rwanda&rdquo; as human rights groups speak out.

