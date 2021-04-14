'Hotel Rwanda' hero stands trial on terror-related charges

Paul Rusesabagina, the hotel manager who allegedly housed thousands of refugees during the 1994 Rwandan Genocide, is facing terror-related charges in Rwanda that could land him a life sentence.
7:04 | 04/14/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Hotel Rwanda' hero stands trial on terror-related charges

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

