Huge 40 ton 'fatberg' removed from London sewers

More
The mass, known as a fatberg, forms when fat, grease and oil is poured down sinks and combines with items that should not be flushed down the toilet, such as wet wipes, diapers and cotton swabs.
0:41 | 10/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Huge 40 ton 'fatberg' removed from London sewers
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"The mass, known as a fatberg, forms when fat, grease and oil is poured down sinks and combines with items that should not be flushed down the toilet, such as wet wipes, diapers and cotton swabs.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66669508","title":"Huge 40 ton 'fatberg' removed from London sewers","url":"/International/video/huge-40-ton-fatberg-removed-london-sewers-66669508"}