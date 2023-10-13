Human Rights Watch says IDF used white phosphorus munitions over Gaza

A video geolocated by ABC News shows a jellyfish-shaped plume of white smoke over the port of Gaza, which was posted on Wednesday by the official Palestinian news agency.

October 13, 2023

