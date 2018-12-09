Transcript for Humanitarian crisis in Syria

I meant the Gary on the border between Turkey and Syria. And the reason we're here is because the land on the other side of this busy border crossing is a part of Syria called in live profits. That's the last major stronghold for rebel troops who have been fighting against Syrian president Bashar Al Assad. It's a major target for aside and his allies Russia and Iran and they have. Then expected to launch a massive ground campaign here and any time. But what's happened is Turkey warning to support its own rebels in image has taken the initiative to move in hundreds of troops and heavy artillery. So now our at a stalemate. In the meantime. Syria and Iran continue a bombing campaign on the front lines around it that province. They say they only ever target military positions but there are about 30000 people already on the move. Running away from those bombs and they report a different story. They say houses have been hit hospitals have been flattened and even the white helmets emergency assistance centers have been taken out of action. There are about. Three million people civilians living in its live province and if they all start to run from a ground campaign they will come here to this border area. The United Nations is anticipating a big humanitarian problem they've already moved in up enough food they say to feed about a million people. But the UN is also saying that if many of those people run from this bombing campaign. This could be the worst humanitarian catastrophe seen in this long seven year civil war. I'm Matt me Gary you're watching ABC news live. And I mean were hunley Turkey.

