Humanitarian group for Afghan women on evacuations: ‘Hope is dwindling’

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Sunita Viswanath, co-founder of the humanitarian organization Women for Afghan Women, on evacuation efforts and the country’s future.
7:09 | 08/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Humanitarian group for Afghan women on evacuations: ‘Hope is dwindling’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:09","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Sunita Viswanath, co-founder of the humanitarian organization Women for Afghan Women, on evacuation efforts and the country’s future.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79646730","title":"Humanitarian group for Afghan women on evacuations: ‘Hope is dwindling’","url":"/International/video/humanitarian-group-afghan-women-evacuations-hope-dwindling-79646730"}