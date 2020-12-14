Transcript for Hundreds of boys missing after attack on school in Nigeria

Overseas security has been beefed up around schools and Nigeria after hundreds of students or apparently kidnapped gunmen attack their high school on Friday. About 400 students are missing. Groups of bandits in the same region are known for kidnapping people for ransom. The current situation is similar to between fourteen kidnapping of nearly 300 girls which was condemned. Worldwide. Now to the weather major systems are making their way across the country snow moving from Colorado to the East Coast up to. Half foot blanket and roads and Tulsa Oklahoma. Big concern for the northeast comes on Wednesday night into Thursday the heaviest snow teen years is possible England's along I 95 corridor. I want some whiplash has some great weather here in the northeast and his wife Laurie us in the middle of the week snow. Astoria change scripting news.

