Hundreds of boys missing after attack on school in Nigeria

Hundreds of students remain missing after gunmen attacked an all-boys boarding school in northwestern Nigeria, authorities said.
0:49 | 12/14/20

Overseas security has been beefed up around schools and Nigeria after hundreds of students or apparently kidnapped gunmen attack their high school on Friday. About 400 students are missing. Groups of bandits in the same region are known for kidnapping people for ransom. The current situation is similar to between fourteen kidnapping of nearly 300 girls which was condemned worldwide.

