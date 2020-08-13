Hundreds form 'lines of solidarity' with Belarus protesters More The protesters were demonstrating against an election they said was rigged to extend the rule of the Belarus' authoritarian leader. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Hundreds form 'lines of solidarity' with Belarus protesters -- This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"The protesters were demonstrating against an election they said was rigged to extend the rule of the Belarus' authoritarian leader.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72353178","title":"Hundreds form 'lines of solidarity' with Belarus protesters","url":"/International/video/hundreds-form-lines-solidarity-belarus-protesters-72353178"}