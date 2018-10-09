Hundreds of gold coins dating to Rome's Imperial era found in Italy

It was an amphora, not a pot, but archaeologists found a literal jackpot in a dig in northern Italy last week.
0:51 | 09/10/18

Hundreds of gold coins dating to Rome's Imperial era found in Italy
Authorities in northern Italy have confirmed an ex citing discovery during a construction project workers dug up a stone jug under an old theater. And found hundreds of Roman coins and signed they could see the gold through the crack in the jug. Some of the coins date back to the fifth century they could be worth millions of dollars.

