Transcript for Hundreds of gold coins dating to Rome's Imperial era found in Italy

Authorities in northern Italy have confirmed an ex citing discovery during a construction project workers dug up a stone jug under an old theater. And found hundreds of Roman coins and signed they could see the gold through the crack in the jug. Some of the coins date back to the fifth century they could be worth millions of dollars. And some well organized children are fed up with their parents spending so much time on their phones so they decided to do something about it. More than 150. Kids in Germany held this protest called play with me not your fun. I have. The whole thing was organized by a seven day new year old. Young protesters marched with their parents demanding. Put down their phones when they're around to their kids just this seven year old organized the protest feel like a slackers they are fighting back.

