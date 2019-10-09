-
Now Playing: U.S. Open, 'Surf-A-Thon' and Hong Kong protests,: World in Photos, Sept. 9
-
Now Playing: Cricket, Hurricane Dorian, a starry night: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian, Brexit, building collapse: World in Photos, Sept. 5, 2019
-
Now Playing: Floating solar power farm catches fire in Japan
-
Now Playing: Trump says 'bad people' are coming from Bahamas
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian, Ashura commemorations, FIBA World Cup: World in Photos, Sept. 10
-
Now Playing: Reducing stigma, taking action on World Suicide Prevention Day
-
Now Playing: Travel restrictions pose challenges for Bahamas evacuees
-
Now Playing: Crew members rescued from capsized cargo ship
-
Now Playing: US-led coalition strikes ISIS "infested" island in Iraq
-
Now Playing: Skateboarder tows barbecue grill down the street in Australia
-
Now Playing: Putin's party suffers unusual losses in election
-
Now Playing: 77-year-old woman sets record as oldest person to sail solo around the world
-
Now Playing: Last man trapped inside capsized cargo ship rescued
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: British Parliament suspended amid Brexit chaos
-
Now Playing: North Korea fires at least 2 projectiles into sea
-
Now Playing: N. Korea willing to resume nuke talks this month
-
Now Playing: Exclusive: David Muir goes inside Iraq as US hunts ISIS fighters
-
Now Playing: Trump: Talks with Taliban to end war in Afghanistan 'are dead'
-
Now Playing: Power grid in Bahamas' Marsh Harbour completely destroyed