Hurricane Dorian, Brexit, building collapse: World in Photos, Sept. 5, 2019

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:48 | 09/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Dorian, Brexit, building collapse: World in Photos, Sept. 5, 2019
Yeah. It's. Oh. Okay. It's. And. I. I. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:48","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65410028","title":"Hurricane Dorian, Brexit, building collapse: World in Photos, Sept. 5, 2019","url":"/International/video/hurricane-dorian-brexit-building-collapse-world-photos-sept-65410028"}