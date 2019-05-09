Hurricane Dorian's impact on Bahamas seen from above

Aerial footage of the Bahamas' Abaco Islands dramatically illustrates the widespread damage and destruction caused by deadly Hurricane Dorian.
2:02 | 09/05/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Dorian's impact on Bahamas seen from above
