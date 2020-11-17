Transcript for Hurricane Iota slams Central America as Category 4 storm

An iota made landfall as a catastrophic category 4 hurricane in Central America overnight cheers of the storm sounded like when it hit. That huge wave that's just fifteen miles from where aid devastated the area earlier this month cash changes he is tracking I noticed how porous and ginger good morning some of the footage coming out there's just incredible. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- I learned with a cat five's the first cat five of 20/20 though they scenery around we've had cat five's in every season we never done before in recorded history. Sure not done there's not a minus 40% chance of development had an about southwest of where iota made landfall that would be named kappa. Diane. Because it does no end in sight this season and ginger and we also mention that this is the same region adjust to issued hit. From eight I imagine the devastation there is going to be even more and pactel because the water. Has nowhere to go the grounds already saturated so when you have back to back storms like this what do people in those areas need what can people do to help. An hour and thirty named storms for the season so far thirteen hurricanes including two right here Ada an iota and made landfall within two weeks just fifteen miles away you'll remember in Louisiana it was delta and Laura that did something very similar we know from unfortunate experience that these folks mean money it takes not just months but years to rebuild after something like that's tighter and the unfortunate part is this becomes a humanitarian crisis because you have to get help to these thugs and they can be cut off for weeks at a time and so I think unfortunately finding the right charities to give money to is probably the best we can do right now opening but he has it in the middle of the -- out. And tough times changes he we appreciate it thank you.

