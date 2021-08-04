Ice-laced orchard, COVID restrictions, the Masters begins: World in Photos, April 8 

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 04/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ice-laced orchard, COVID restrictions, the Masters begins: World in Photos, April 8 

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76953668","title":"Ice-laced orchard, COVID restrictions, the Masters begins: World in Photos, April 8 ","url":"/International/video/ice-laced-orchard-covid-restrictions-masters-begins-world-76953668"}