IDF chief spokesman reflects on Israel's year at war

ABC News' Matt Gutman interviewed IDF chief spokesman Daniel Hagari to discuss Israel's military operations against Hamas and Hezbollah one year after the attacks on Oct. 7.

October 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live