-
Now Playing: Sled Dog Rally, Year of the Rat, the World Economic Forum: World in Photos, Jan. 21
-
Now Playing: SAG Awards, a gun rally in Virginia and a migrant caravan: World in Photos, Jan. 20
-
Now Playing: Volcanic lightning, impeachment, Australia bushfires: The Week in Pictures
-
Now Playing: French president confronts Israeli guards in Jerusalem
-
Now Playing: Mitsubishi target of emissions inquiry
-
Now Playing: Impeachment hearing, Duchess Kate, falling iguanas: World in Photos, Jan. 22
-
Now Playing: Sea foam sweeps through Catalonia
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos phone hack linked to Saudi Crown prince: UN
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
-
Now Playing: Urgent search for American mom who disappeared on vacation in Belize
-
Now Playing: Harry, Meghan take on press and paparazzi as they start new life
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Greta Thunberg spars with Trump in Davos
-
Now Playing: CDC reports 1st case of Coronavirus in US
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan begin new life in Canada
-
Now Playing: American mother disappears on vacation in Belize
-
Now Playing: Trump weighs in on impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Frozen surface of water resembles branches
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry reunites with Meghan, Archie in Canada