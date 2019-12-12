Impeachment hearings, UK votes, 737 MAX hearing: World in Photos, Dec. 12, 2019

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:59 | 12/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Impeachment hearings, UK votes, 737 MAX hearing: World in Photos, Dec. 12, 2019
I. It's. Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67691811","title":"Impeachment hearings, UK votes, 737 MAX hearing: World in Photos, Dec. 12, 2019","url":"/International/video/impeachment-hearings-uk-votes-737-max-hearing-world-67691811"}