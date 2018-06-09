Now Playing: India decriminalizes homosexual acts in landmark verdict

Now Playing: Rescues underway after 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan

Now Playing: Coffee giant Starbucks opening in Italy, the home of espresso

Now Playing: Kim Jong Un says he still trusts Donald Trump

Now Playing: 2 Russians suspected in poisoning of ex-spy, daughter

Now Playing: Argentina faces financial collapse

Now Playing: British investigators reveal 2 prime suspects in spy's poisoning

Now Playing: UK charges 2 men in nerve agent poisoning

Now Playing: Powerful typhoon strikes Japan

Now Playing: Palestinian protesters clash, a sand storm hits Egypt: World in Photos

Now Playing: American tourists stabbed in Amsterdam train station

Now Playing: Eagle hunters at the Nomad Games and Brazil's museum destroyed: World in Photos

Now Playing: 1 US service member killed, 1 wounded in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan

Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Reuters journalists sentenced to prison time in Myanmar

Now Playing: Massive museum fire in Brazil

Now Playing: Tennis star's mission to help Puerto Rico

Now Playing: Brazil's 200-year-old National Museum engulfed in flames

Now Playing: Suspect with 'terrorist motive' who allegedly stabbed 2 Americans being questioned

Now Playing: Federal investigators uncover elaborate gold scam that cost victims millions