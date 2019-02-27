Military aircraft crashed in Kashmir as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan

More
The Pakistani military have said they shot down the aircraft after it entered their airspace.
0:43 | 02/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Military aircraft crashed in Kashmir as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan
Most of the Dublin looked up. Negative I didn't want. Levine if I'm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61351291,"title":"Military aircraft crashed in Kashmir as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan","duration":"0:43","description":"The Pakistani military have said they shot down the aircraft after it entered their airspace.","url":"/International/video/indian-military-aircraft-crashed-kashmir-tensions-escalate-india-61351291","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.