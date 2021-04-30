-
Now Playing: US bringing COVID-19 relief to India
-
Now Playing: Super Pink Moon, President Biden addresses congress, The Oscars: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Planes carrying emergency US aid arrive in India
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: At least 45 people dead in stampede at Israeli festival
-
Now Playing: Deadly stampede in Israel
-
Now Playing: At least 44 killed in stampede in Israel
-
Now Playing: Dozens killed in stampede at religious festival in Israel
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 29, 2021
-
Now Playing: Longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal
-
Now Playing: Priyanka Chopra Jonas urges fans to help India amid COVID-19 crisis
-
Now Playing: CDC outlines new guidance for cruise ship industry
-
Now Playing: US officials confirm beginning of Afghanistan troop withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Presidential address, protests and impact of COVID-19: World in Photos, April 29
-
Now Playing: Kate Middleton and Prince William share a sweet video of their family
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Joe Biden lays out vision to move US forward
-
Now Playing: Can the British royal family survive? A look at the future of the House of Windsor
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime, Wednesday, April 28, 2021
-
Now Playing: Expedition successfully places weather station on top of 19,000-foot volcano