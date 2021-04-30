Transcript for India’s fight against COVID-19

As the US is turning a corner in the fight against -- nineteen conditions in India are getting worse. Over 86000. New cases were reported yesterday the biggest one the increase on record for any country. The total number of infections there has now passed eighteen million. And yesterday there were another 3500. Reported deaths nationwide. President of the public health foundation of India doctor should not ready joins me now from more on this doctor Reddy thank you for being on today first can you just start by. Painting the picture for us just how bad is it in India right now what's it like when you go to a hospital there. It is quite good bishop. Many of the country senior human cellular occasions. We've gotten but rushing to boost. But best. Of dogs don't spend just over David it is usually see it and treat them is bidding across the country. Why do in some of the stakes and big cities. There is a huge and Schuster not only did it. And you're without reading to get it and it didn't get oxygen. Some of us on Indian students are hoping. Despite everything Laden's that I think that list. Judy Bemba barely go to some number yes. And he's letting that he tremendous pressure on beds on oxygen. And even government agencies are close. And why that moment we just bring back different it is not improve Soviet senior Brady situation. But it meant by the Israelis didn't. So what do you attribute this surge to was this something that could've been avoided or lord is this one of those things that just happened. Amidst all of its second everything we're going to. Need carries this and it sure is remembered it drew. Unfortunately what happened was that. Susan homeless have been done some eighty kids. Daily discounts. On the best Olympic database. And moderately. By Eddie January. Okay impression can go home that we have completely eliminated the last person doesn't. And abandonment. No we weren't ready to resume later opened in nineteen again. And there while competing bidder cutting into. And different series and are also proposed this was totally erroneous. But unfortunately this predominant one from the public. It made us. And that it is intermittent lack of consideration of February and lack of a British she slipped under complete abandonment of. She so where's the country on vaccinations and how much will American aid help on that front. Well we I don't believe I'm giving up the universe so I don't exhibition and the cost me. Which means that about 75% of the model she needs to be read and injured. And even if you're really looking. 825 to forty at age groupings of the bridge style. There eligibility tomorrow children under age group which was previously any wrecks and entered. That brings in an additional 490. Million people didn't go full. Which is an important at all that in terms of the note of vaccines are less than the east and like the hottest place limited. Therefore what do we can get from abroad is fighting is betting broke out. But now there are other items they may the lives all India bluegrass seeds. And then we have Vinci. Well I don't exceeds everything produced in Jiddah outside and he's. Stress. To me also important intriguing yet. Many of those Lexus but also live manufactured in the debt. So the situation begotten which insures a group from that's what do the time and that is going to me somewhat of a struggling. Q does that blazing golden. But there seems we need to do live it is ready. And number. And I know other countries are also sending aid so what else can people do to help. Well candy magazines that media didn't really grateful to all the countries these are sending their recipes that they haven't is. Canceling they were already starting to get solidity MP and a but oxygen concentrator is something that you are looking to the settlement of the cities and the Hezbollah uncertainty that has threatened. Who actually does something. We're stagnant water supply. Solos on these essentials are counting any. A dozen tonnes of medicines. There is no reason want to do it well unfortunately. There isn't this is an English settlement this is they send us period and a citizen. Much more good news syndicate and sort of ironic situation being created and multi million to consider the console. President of the public health foundation of India doctor she not ready we appreciate your time today good luck to sir thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.