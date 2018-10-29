Transcript for Indonesia Lion Air flight crashes with 189 aboard

Good Wednesday morning we begin with breaking news in Indonesia where a passenger plane has crashed. That plane a brand new US built Boeing 737 Max eight similar to this one plunged into the sea just moments after takeoff. All 189. People onboard are believed dead. The lion air flight was headed CC Matra about an hour flight. The plane lost contact with controllers shortly after takeoff. Before the crash of planes pilots had asked to return to the airport. Personnel possessions and seats have been found in the water. As well as an oil slick how relatives as you can see there of grief stricken as they waited at that. Airport for better news this 737 had just gone into service two months ago and this is a first reported crash of the Maxi version. Boeing issuing a statement moments ago saying they are standing by to help in the investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.