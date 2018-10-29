Transcript for Indonesia Lion Air flight crashes into ocean shortly after takeoff

189. People onboard crashed into the sea of Jakarta just after take up David Curley has the latest on those recovery. Efforts there David what happened. Now what we don't know yet what we do know is that thirteen minutes into the flight from Jakarta two in Ireland should have been about a seventy minute flight. The aircraft went down into the job a see what's interesting what is puzzling what's the mystery about this at this point. Is it that altitude at that altitude thirteen minutes into the flight all of a sudden the low cater. Transmission from this 737. Max eight stops. And then the plane plunges into. The seat the question is was that a complete and total failure because it was so immediate of mechanical or something in the aircraft itself. Or was or something else deep because it was so sudden one can't rule out terrorism that bomb can cause that sudden kind of failure. As well so we really don't have any idea what brought down this aircraft. All we're hearing from lion air which was a low cost. Operator in Indonesia. Is it the aircraft had an issue on Sunday he all they would say was it was a technical issue and that it was repaired. According to Boeing guidelines. And it was put back into service Monday morning for this 630 flight 620 issue that it took off from Jakarta. A 189 on board they have found human remains they have found personal effects and they had not found the black boxes yet they have not found the wreckage. Of this 737 this is a brand new plane Diane. Big got this aircraft back in August. It's been in service are just two months it's the latest version of the 737. From Boeing it has some new engines that are more fuel efficient on it Boeing is offering to help in this investigation they want to know there's something with the aircraft. Or something else that's the latest that we know so far from the Indonesians they say there searching rescuers gonna continue for. 24 hours Sid is of course the middle of the night there now. Right guard David Curley covers aviation forestry appreciated David a lot of questions. Still left to be answered that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.