Indoor dining reopens in Italy

Italy lifted restrictions on indoor dining amid a vaccine campaign that helped reduce the number of COVID cases.
1:10 | 06/01/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Indoor dining reopens in Italy
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

