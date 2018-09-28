Inquest into Pret allergy death

Coroner says labeling on baguette was inadequate.
1:52 | 09/28/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Inquest into Pret allergy death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

