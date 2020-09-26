Inside Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper as China clamps down on press freedom

More
ABC News' Britt Clennett reports on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy tabloid, which has come under fire as China asserts its dominance in the region, and continues to put its foot down on press freedom.
5:48 | 09/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper as China clamps down on press freedom

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:48","description":"ABC News' Britt Clennett reports on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy tabloid, which has come under fire as China asserts its dominance in the region, and continues to put its foot down on press freedom.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73250611","title":"Inside Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper as China clamps down on press freedom","url":"/International/video/inside-hong-kongs-apple-daily-newspaper-china-clamps-73250611"}