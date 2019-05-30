Transcript for First international NBA finals to take place Thursday night

And for. All of the basketball fans out there in the NBA finals begin today histories in the making because the Toronto Raptors are making their first ever finals appearance. Against the veterans the three time champions the Golden State Warriors so. TJ Holmes is in Toronto because TJ gets the best assignments ever so TJ tell me what's up. There Kimberly and those are favorites on the year. Basketball right. Even though the final that was about Apatow you. Look update out of view basketball fan let me explain to you what you need to be paying attention. To the NBA finals because we're going to see a forest in the history of the NBA finals. We're gonna have NBA finals game in. Candidate gets the Toronto Raptors are making their first ever appearance in the NBA finals in their 25 year history I'm standing and what they call their Jurassic Park and this is where fans. Oftentimes hundreds certainly but thousands. Who gathered at your before during and after games and what's that huge monitor there'll go to make read actually you may at the NBA finals we've yet to present right. We're gonna try to get him to leave that up with the entire next three weeks look. But visit where they got it all without the wisely gave celebrating wins. But they're going up against of course the Golden State Warriors who have now won three championships in the past four years to the gulf with. For tickets if in the past five as their first championship. It was they didn't have to take on LeBron James yes and not having to go to Cleveland for the first time about you give this big deal. Look at Cleveland but. Okay look at the village but the point is they don't have the take all the drama the taking on seemingly all of Canada. And that Toronto the only NBA franchise in Canada to the whole country really rooting for these raptors on one other thing of note. Drake of course has been a big story line during the NBA playoffs because of course he is day. Raptors team ambassador he's Toronto guy huge fan but some of his antics on the sidelines of got a lot of attention including that's a little he gave nick nurse the the coach who Toronto Raptors with the NBA get this has actually reached out to the raptors team. And say didn't need that gets you boy you need sic actually taught him about his antics because he's possibly by league NBA fan code of conduct. We don't know that message is getting laid but if you watch in the game. If you not a basketball thank you for the debut at Drake fans at least if we get to watch. For that sake. Nineteen day I hear you and for the record. I didn't know was the NBA finals after my senior producer told me thank you very let's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.