International Rescue Committee says famine is ‘likely underway’ in northern Gaza

The IRC said 100% of Gazans are facing crisis levels of food insecurity -- the highest share ever classified for any area or country.

June 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live