Introducing London's latest skyscraper: The Tulip

More
The Tulip will soar 1,001 feet above the London skyline.
1:06 | 11/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Introducing London's latest skyscraper: The Tulip
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59313443,"title":"Introducing London's latest skyscraper: The Tulip","duration":"1:06","description":"The Tulip will soar 1,001 feet above the London skyline.","url":"/International/video/introducing-londons-latest-skyscraper-tulip-59313443","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.