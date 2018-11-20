Now Playing: Introducing London's latest skyscraper: The Tulip

Now Playing: Family of woman who fell to her death on cruise ship demands answers

Now Playing: Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego spews red-hot rock and ash into the sky

Now Playing: Cruise ship death remains mystery

Now Playing: Teddy bear care, pardoned turkeys and World Toilet Day: World in Photos

Now Playing: Men from deadly Costa Rica rafting disaster speak out

Now Playing: Evacuations urged near Guatemala's erupting Volcano of Fire

Now Playing: Woman possibly pushed to death on cruise ship identified

Now Playing: Trump doesn't want to listen to recording of Khashoggi's murder

Now Playing: Hot air balloon full of fireworks explodes over festival

Now Playing: US has a secret recording of the murder of Washington Post columnist, Trump says

Now Playing: High school in England bans students from wearing designer winter coats

Now Playing: CIA reportedly links Crown Prince to journalist's death

Now Playing: Assange secretly charged by US authorities: Document

Now Playing: Wildfires rage, soccer players fly, royals remember: World in Photos

Now Playing: Prince William calls out tech companies during UK's anti-bullying week

Now Playing: FBI, Aruba authorities investigate woman's cruise ship death

Now Playing: North Korea releases American, announces new weapon

Now Playing: 'The Boys in the Cave': How 12 boys, coach escaped a cave in Thailand