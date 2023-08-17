Investigations in Brazilian election protest leads to police raids

Brazilian police began conducting raids while investigating the violent protests of former President Bolsonaro's supporters in the capital after leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the election.

August 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live