Transcript for Iran leader says protests were part of U.S. ‘conspiracy’

Weeks off the massive protests swept through the entire country reaching more than a hundred Iran in cities and towns the nation's leadership acknowledged the stale of the demonstrations foot plus time. Much of it concealed to the outside walls off to the government imposed a massive Internet shot down that took the country offline for almost a week. Supremely to come and they blames the anti government protests on a conspiracy. Fueled in pots by the United States. The announcement made to bow into trees belonging to the infamous revolutionary guard. Foot comments made by secretary of state Mike Pompeo in support of the protested as and the reinstatement ovens that access in the country. We've encouraged the leadership of the Islamic rump regime to turn it back on some people can communicate. It's worth noting that. Walt Walt that was done to tamp down the protests that took place and frankly deny the world access to see some of it it's not working. Human rights groups estimate that more than a hundred people what killed during the violent crackdown on the protests. Which started several weeks ago due to a southern hike in gas prices due to crippling US sanctions. Okay is that the State Department has received thousands of messages that reportedly showed evidence of security forces violently clamping down on protesters. I talked about the 20000 messages we've received which we believe all came from inside the Islamic Republic of Iran we expect will get. Thousands and thousands more. I'm US sanctions take vet told the government scrapped fuel subsidies and the huge spike can cost kind of the Iranian people. But they also blamed the US government for pulling out of the nuclear agreement upon which so many had placed hey expect economic Manuel inside Iran. Two women filed an ABC news London.

